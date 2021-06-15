New & Noteworthy

The new Founders Square development, scheduled to open in late summer or early fall, will feature eight restaurants in its retail hub.

Founders Square will be a mixed-use development, located on more than 55 acres at Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road. The complex will include a 400-unit apartment community, a medical office building and a self-storage unit. The public gathering spot will be called The Pointe at Founders Square, and it will house 12 retail tenants including the eight eateries.

One of the largest restaurants will be Outback Steakhouse; their third Collier County location will occupy more than 5,600 square feet. The Pointe will also house the 12th location for Skillets, the popular local breakfast and lunch chain. Founded in 1995, Skillets focuses on serving healthy food from premium ingredients, with an emphasis on Blue Zones selections.

New to Collier County is I Heart Mac & Cheese, a chain with headquarters in Boca Raton. The format allows diners to customize their macaroni and cheese or grilled cheese selections, which are made to order while they wait. They can also choose from menu items such as baked Buffalo chicken, Philly cheese steak, The Cuban, Baked Chicken or Meatball Parmesan, burgers, pizza and bowls. Vegan options are available as well.

In addition, The Pointe will host Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, South Street Grill, Tacos & Tequila Cantina and Slicers Hoagies.

Founders Square is a joint venture by Barron Collier Companies, Trinity Commercial Group and Metro Commercial. A separate retail shopping center, called The Plaza at Founders Square, is planned for five acres of vacant commercial land behind The Pointe (barroncollier.com).