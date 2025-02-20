New York Groove at The Alley

When a hankering for late-night munchies strikes, head to The Alley for food, beer, and drinks until 1 a.m. daily. The sports bar and dining space features the grungy retro vibe of a Manhattan backstreet. Tucked into a long, slender space at Central Square in the Naples Design District, it serves up Wicked Awesome Pretzels, nachos, Guinness bratwursts with sauerkraut, and genuine New York–style Sabrett hot dogs. Craft cocktails with creative names like Thug Passion and The Big Lebowski are also on the menu.

The place is set up to resemble, well, an alley—between two brick walls with overhanging balconies, faux windows with flower boxes, and clotheslines draped with underwear and T-shirts. Graffiti in 1970s fluorescent hues adds to the urban feel. The decor includes a repurposed dumpster that serves as a communal table and an old-school wall-mounted pay phone on which a man can be heard ranting and using salty language. For an authentic feel, faux pigeons and even a few fake rats perch here and there.

The Alley is the fourth piece of CMC Hospitality Group’s multiconcept dining and drinking complex. It joins District, which serves sushi and cocktails; The Mini Bar, with alfresco dining and live music; and Staff Only, a speakeasy. Owners Christopher Shucart, Marty Kenney, and Christopher Lee sought to bring something fresh to the area. “It’s a nontraditional venue with high-quality beverages,” says Shucart, “and the culinary side is really spectacular.”