Olde Naples Hotel Debuts on Third Street South

Olde Naples Hotel is officially open on Third Street South!

The 109-room luxury boutique hotel is situated just steps from Third Street South and one block from the beach. Part of Opal Collection and designed by Hart Howerton, the hotel draws on the original 1889 Naples Hotel that stood at the site.

To celebrate, the hotel is offering a Grand Olde Opening Offer, with up to 30 percent-off on select rooms for stays of three nights or longer starting in June. For more information, visit opalcollection.com/olde-naples-hotel or call 855-484-0494.

Olde Naples Hotel highlights include:

Sophisticated Guest Rooms

Spacious guest rooms and suites reflect the charm of Old Naples’ cottage homes, interpreted through a polished, residential lens. Interiors layer vintage patterns with clean finishes and subtle coastal tones, creating spaces that feel relaxed yet considered.

Rooftop Relaxation

At the top of the hotel, a rooftop pool introduces a retro-inspired escape above the historic district, complete with shaded cabanas.

Spa and Wellness

A full-service spa and fitness center provide a wellness-centered oasis, while bicycles, beach chairs, umbrellas, and a complimentary shuttle make beach days a breeze.

Dining Experience

Annie’s Bistro, Bar & Bakery anchors the culinary experience with a format that evolves throughout the day to care for both guests and locals. Mornings begin with espresso and house-made pastries, transitioning into a refined, approachable American menu by evening. The space boasts large-scale murals, a central piano, and a gilded ceiling detail.