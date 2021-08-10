On the Road

Looking for a weekend day trip? Florida is dotted with craft distillers, and some of them are within easy driving distance of Naples. Here are the closest ones:

Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery, Cape Coral: Founded in 2012, a few miles from the sugarcane fields, Wicked Dolphin distills local ingredients in Southern Florida’s largest copper pot still. Their Reserve rums (spiced, silver and gold) are aged for a minimum of three years in barrels that once held Kentucky bourbon. Free tours are offered by reservation. 131 SW 3rd Place; (239) 242-5244.

List Distillery, Fort Myers: Thomas and Renate List, part of the Austrian Bauer dynasty, made the transition from restaurateurs to distillers in 2015. They produce Mr. Tom’s Spirits, a line of vodka, gin, rum, bourbon, whiskey and cream liqueurs, made from locally sourced and natural ingredients. Their portfolio includes the United States’ first certified 100% sugar-free and gluten-free vodka, as well as the world’s only certified 100% sugar-free and gluten-free gin. 3680 Evans Ave.; (239) 208-7214.

If you don’t mind journeying just a bit further afield, check out these additional options:

Alligator Bay Distillers, Punta Gorda: Specializing in “cane to bottle” rum from Florida blackstrap molasses, sourced from Clewiston. 25522 Marion Ave.; (941) 347-8419.

Loaded Cannon Distillery, Lakewood Ranch: Produces vodka, gin, rum and bourbon from Florida raw materials (corn, molasses, rye, sugar and rice). 311 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Suite 110, Bradenton; (941) 900-1482.