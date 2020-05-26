Opera Naples Will #KeepOnSinging with a Virtual Concerto

Though the spring season was cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Opera Naples has launched an innovative way to bring the splendor of world renowned concertos to opera buffs. The organization’s #keepONsinging campaign will bring celebrated soprano and Tosca interpreter, Jennifer Rowley, tenor Rafael Davila, baritone Raymond Diaz, and pianist Jesse Martins together for an unforgettable digital event of Florida Tosca and Friends. The recital will kick off on Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available to stream here.

“During this time, I was to be singing the role of Floria Tosca at the Met in New York,” noted Rowley. “We joked about a Florida Tosca, but then thought, why not? That’s how the idea came about. I’m proud to share the stage with these three very talented gentlemen. As they say at Opera Naples, it’s important for us all to #keepONsinging!”

The program includes operatic showstoppers by Ruggero Leoncavallo, Gaetano Donizetti, Giacomo Puccini, and Giuseppe Verdi. The virtual concerto will feature Davila’s rendition of “No puede ser” from Pablo Sorozábal’s zarzuela, La Tabernera del Puerto, and a group arrangement of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s Carousel. Martins will also showcase his piano virtuosity with a rendition of Franz Liszt’s arrangement of “Liebestod” from Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde.

“Opera Naples is excited to be presenting these four accomplished Floridians in a thrilling virtual event. We are very lucky to have such generous artists in Florida and we thank them for their willingness to share their talents during this time. We know that this program will be a wonderful and healing diversion for us all.” said Sondra Quinn, executive director of Opera Naples.

In addition to its Eastern time zone run, the event will stream at 7 p.m. Central European time. Viewers can also watch additional #keepONsinging content on Opera Naples’ YouTube account.