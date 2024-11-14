Our Favorite Snack and Wine Pairings

Often, when we have a glass of wine in hand, we crave a bite of something salty. Enter the category we call “wine snacks.” At West Palm Wine Co., we’ve been enjoying—and now stock—premium tinned fish and artisanal potato chips from Spain. We love these salty treats as they provide a nice counterbalance to crisp and refreshing wine. Here are three of our favorite pairings.

Torres Black Truffle Chips and 2021 Giulia Negri Nebbiolo

Have you ever heard the adage “what grows together goes together”? This delicate red hails from Piedmont, Italy, home to some of the world’s most sublime truffles. The family-owned Torres company has been handmaking potato chips since 1969, and its black truffle variety is a pitch-perfect match.

Fishwife Slow-Smoked Mackerel and Seehof Chardonnay



Fishwife is a fun new brand dedicated to sourcing wild-caught fish from family-owned operations. Its smoked mackerel with this toasty and generous Chardonnay from Seehof is a treat.

Superbon Salt Potato Crisps and Lambert de Seyssel Brut



Created by French chef Philippe Emanuelli, Superbon’s made-in-Madrid crisps are crunchy, earthy, and very delicious. Pair them with a French sparkler—like this dry one from the Alps that plays nicely with the richness of the chips.