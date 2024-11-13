At Home with Katy and Chet Tetta

“There was no way I was going to live in Florida,” says Katy Tetta, a Chicago native, who shares her first thoughts about moving here. Katy and her husband, Chet, were both familiar with Florida, since her parents lived in Tampa and Chet had visited multiple times for business. Despite Katy’s reluctance, Chet had more positive thoughts about relocating to the Sunshine State.

During a visit in 2011, Katy finally agreed to consider a residence here. It was a drive down Fifth Avenue South that changed her mind. “Are we really in Florida?” she remembers asking. The very next day, the couple went in search of property. “Let’s look,” were the words Katy uttered, officially initiating the move south.

Within a year, the couple had established residency in the state. Their first and second addresses were in Lely Resort, when they still traveled back and forth to Chicago regularly. Katy retired from her job as a special education teacher in 2012. Chet, who had worked in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry since graduating college, eventually became a consultant, allowing for a full-time, permanent move in 2020. It was an easy transition, as the Tettas had established a solid friend group, were golfing members at The Classics Country Club in Lely, and especially enjoyed a favorite Florida pastime—boating.

Katy, who describes herself as “full of energy,” quickly took to volunteering. “My passion is kids,” she says. She became involved with The Shelter for Abused Women & Children and Youth Haven. Although encouraged by her peers to take on leadership roles with the nonprofits, she admits that she is happiest behind the scenes, where she can be found organizing children’s parties and decorating The Shelter’s transitional cottages. On November 12, Katy will be recognized as the Distinguished Volunteer from The Shelter via the Collier-Lee Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals in honor of National Day of Philanthropy.

When they were ready to make another move within Naples—circa 2022—Chet and Katy scoured the Royal Harbor neighborhood, but nothing felt quite right. “We had our big house in the burbs; we had been there, done that,” explains Katy. “We wanted a place we could lock up, leave, and not worry about.” They found a new fifth-floor condo at Eleven Eleven Central, a three-building development that sits between Goodlette-Frank Road and Tenth Street North in the Design District. “It came closer to a city feel,” says Chet.

Katy was adamant that the interior of the condo, which she was tasked with decorating, not contain any coastal references. Instead, she chose to stick with contemporary furnishings and accents in her three favorite colors: brown, orange, and gold. These hues can be found in the curtains, pillows, and select pieces of art; veins of gold even run through the kitchen countertops. The couple had a floor-to-ceiling bar installed along one wall in the cozy den space. Although Katy wishes the condo had a third bedroom for her son and his family, she says they make do.

Katy loves to cook, and the couple entertains guests three or four nights a week. Her first tasks of the day usually involve planning meals—anything from homemade red sauce and meatballs to grouper piccata to chicken marsala. In the evening, guests gather around the long rectangular dining table, where there rests a large lazy Susan—a specially commissioned work of art containing a photo of Katy’s late mother.

The Neapolitans rarely leave town nowadays. If they do, they prefer traveling via their luxury RV coach. “It’s better than any second home,” says Katy.

Chet and Katy sheepishly admit they have become very fond of attending happy hours at local restaurants. “It’s great,” says Katy. “And we can still take a walk or bike ride to the beach to catch a glimpse of the setting sun.”