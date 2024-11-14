‘Tis the Season for Passion Fruit

Passion fruit represents a classic case of “looks can be deceiving.” It’s rather plain to look at, though it grows on graceful vines that add interest to a garden. What’s inside—the intense sweet-tart flavor of its pulp—is what devotees adore. And the uglier the fruit, the better; the more wrinkles the rind has, the riper the fruit.

To eat, slice it in half, then gently scoop out the flesh and seeds. Some people eat both, but the seeds are tart, so it’s best to remove them from the pulp. The seeds and pulp can be placed in a fine strainer or cheesecloth, making it possible to separate the juice and pulp from the seeds. Add passion fruit to a vinaigrette or a smoothie, or boil to reduce it to flavor baked goods or cocktails. (Passion fruit margarita, anyone?) Besides infusing foods and drinks with a tropical flavor, it is a great source of fiber, iron, folate, vitamins A, B, and C, and other nutrients.