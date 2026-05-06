In commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, The Naples Philharmonic, joined by the Naples Philharmonic Chorus and Naples Philharmonic Youth Chorus, presents Patriotic Pops, a stirring orchestral and choral tribute to the musical legacy of the United States. The concert takes place on May 21 and 22 at Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples. Tickets start at $29.
Patriotic Pops Celebrates America’s Musical Heritage
The Naples Philharmonic, Naples Philharmonic Chorus, and Naples Philharmonic Youth Chorus will present Patriotic Pops May 21 and 22
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