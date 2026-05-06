Walk, observe, navigate, draw, explore, and read at Family Wonder Days, a garden-wide celebration filled with playful games, engaging activities, and scavenger hunts for all ages. Taking place May 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., this nature-inspired weekend at Naples Botanical Garden invites families to connect with the outdoors through creative discovery and joyful exploration. Free with garden admission.
Fun in the Sun at Family Wonder Days
Naples Botanical Garden's Family Wonder Days will feature games, engaging activities, and scavenger hunts May 23 and 24
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