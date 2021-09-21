Perfect Pairings

Since 1985, the Pepper family has been serving up some of the area’s best beef in a friendly and unstuffy atmosphere. At Jimmy P’s Bistro, their newest location in Bonita Springs, the menu has expanded to include seafood dishes and shareable plates.

On October 12 at 6 p.m., Jimmy P’s Bistro will host a special beer pairing dinner in collaboration with Riptide Brewing:

First course:

Blackened shrimp taco

(Cilantro, onion, tomato, red cabbage, lime aioli)

Paired with Olde Naples Blonde

Second Course:

Scallop carpaccio

(Charred tomato, radish, dill vinaigrette, chai seed)

Paired with Sea Foam

Third course:

Smoked ribs and andouille sausage

(Bourbon BBQ, au gratin potato)

Paired with Porpoise Party

Fourth Course:

A-5 New York strip

(Lobster risotto, black garlic gastrique)

Paired with Westide Ale

Fifth Course:

Chocolate truffles

Paired with Milk Stouth

Price: $60 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Please contact Jimmy P’s Bistro to secure your reservation.

Jimmy P’s Bistro

25301 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs

(239) 390-0301

https://charredbistro.com/