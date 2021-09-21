Perfect Pairings

Since 1985, the Pepper family has been serving up some of the area’s best beef in a friendly and unstuffy atmosphere. At Jimmy P’s Bistro, their newest location in Bonita Springs, the menu has expanded to include seafood dishes and shareable plates.
On October 12 at 6 p.m., Jimmy P’s Bistro will host a special beer pairing dinner in collaboration with Riptide Brewing:
First course:
Blackened shrimp taco
(Cilantro, onion, tomato, red cabbage, lime aioli)
Paired with Olde Naples Blonde
Second Course:
Scallop carpaccio
(Charred tomato, radish, dill vinaigrette, chai seed)
Paired with Sea Foam
Third course:
Smoked ribs and andouille sausage
(Bourbon BBQ, au gratin potato)
Paired with Porpoise Party
Fourth Course:
A-5 New York strip
(Lobster risotto, black garlic gastrique)
Paired with Westide Ale
Fifth Course:
Chocolate truffles
Paired with Milk Stouth
Price: $60 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Please contact Jimmy P’s Bistro to secure your reservation.
Jimmy P’s Bistro
25301 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs
(239) 390-0301
https://charredbistro.com/
Facebook Comments