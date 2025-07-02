Pet-Focused Aviation Takes Flight in Naples

Change is in the air. Per Globetrender—a travel-forecasting agency and online magazine—more millennials, especially wealthy millennials, are choosing to travel via private aircraft. And while private aviation demographics appear to be tilting younger, they are also trending, well, hairier. That’s right. Just ask golden retriever Lucky, Chance the Chihuahua, or Fancy the feline, and you’ll learn there’s a new jet set in town. They’re an elitist group—four legs required.

All humor aside, flying private has its perks for bipeds, too, including discretion, efficiency, and flexibility. Add comfort and convenience to this list as well. In fact, many travelers are skipping the hassles at the airport to soar smoothly in private aircraft, where both people and their pets can be pampered at 30,000 feet.

“Many people treat pets like family. They are family,” says Jordan Brown, managing partner for Jet Agency, a Naples-based private aviation firm that operates on a membership basis. According to Brown, about half of Jet Agency’s clients fly with their pets. “People flying with animals—mostly dogs—are a big driver for us.”

Brown and Jet Agency aren’t alone when it comes to reporting the popularity of pets flying private. Though COVID-19 must be considered, VistaJet, a private aviation company based in Malta, announced an 86 percent rise in pet travel from 2019 to 2021, noting one in four of its clients travels with a pet. Further highlighting the surge in demand is the recent launch of two pet-focused aviation companies: K9 Jets, based in the United Kingdom, and Bark Air, headquartered in New York.

Commercial Tails

Flying commercial with pets can be stressful, if not problematic. First, pets must meet certain age, size, health, and destination requirements. On most airlines—for a fee—smaller dogs and cats (and sometimes birds) can ride in the cabin with their humans. For this, the Big Three—Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines—all charge a $150 fee (per one-way domestic ticket). It’s worth noting that following a 2020 shift in Department of Transportation regulations, most airlines now treat emotional support animals as pets, and applicable surcharges apply. Service dogs that perform tasks on behalf of persons who cannot are not subject to these fees.

While policies and protocols vary, the pet check-in process can be cumbersome. Those traveling with furry companions typically must report to airline counters, which can have long lines. Be sure to warn Tizzy, who will need to stay calm as the agent inspects and weighs her carrier to ensure it meets the airline’s spatial requirements and fits appropriately under the plane’s seat.

When it’s time to clear security, Scamp must be carried through the metal detector by his human, while his carrier goes on the belt next to her myriad pieces of luggage, laptop, and other travel must-haves. Once on the plane, the experience relaxes some—at least for humans. There appears to be only one rule for pets at this point: Bandit must remain in his closed carrier, stuffed under the seat, for the duration of the flight. Let’s hope it’s a short jaunt and that he behaves.

“We don’t consider our dogs luggage; we consider them our children,” says Dina Nelson-Gonzalez, a Jet Agency client who, alongside husband Steven, has used the local private aviation company for two years to transport their pair of Labrador retrievers—Friday and Beau—to Naples from Chicago (and back). “Traveling with Jet Agency is a turnkey way to travel with animals, especially for people who are seasonal with pets,” she says. “They pick us up from the house by car and take us straight to the steps of the jet. It’s a joy to take the dogs this way.”

When it comes to larger fur babies, flying commercial is even more unappealing. The cargo hold—located in the lower part of the plane’s fuselage—is typically the only option for pets weighing more than 20 pounds (inclusive of crate). Moreover, many restrictions apply. For instance, United only offers this service to active U.S. military and foreign service personnel. With Delta, Tank must be dropped off (as cargo) three hours before the flight, and he is not guaranteed to be on the same plane as his owners. Of the Big Three, American seems to provide the best option. Its PetEmbark program provides a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to flying with larger animals. Rates vary by pet weight inclusive of crate, but expect to pay approximately $490 for a 51-pound pup traveling from Chicago to Fort Myers.

While an option, flying in the cargo hold is not ideal. Pets may experience temperature extremes, rough handling, noise, stress, limited monitoring, or separation anxiety. And, though rare, documented cases exist of pets suffering injury, getting lost, or even dying when shipped as cargo.

“Our pets are too big to fly as carry-ons,” says John Ross, a resident of both Birmingham, Michigan, and Naples, who uses Jet Agency to transport himself, wife Lisa, and their two basset hounds, Lemmy and Charlie. “We would never put them in the belly of the plane, and I know many people who think the same way. Like us, they just won’t do it.”

Unleashing Luxury

For many, flying private is cost-prohibitive since it can run thousands—or even tens of thousands—of dollars. Yet there’s no denying this route is far more convenient than commercial airline travel. Over and above skipping airport hassles and perils, pet passengers do not have to be contained in carriers or crates when flying private and are free to relax on top of or beside their human companions. They have more space to stretch, snack, and snooze, and the experience may be particularly beneficial for older, anxious, or medically compromised pets.

Still, even when flying private, there are specifics to consider. For instance, larger animals—such as a golden retriever–size pooch—will likely be much more comfortable in a plane with a flat floor. Says Brown of Jet Agency, “It’s a huge deal for larger dogs. Bigger planes are better for bigger dogs, and our clients are requesting aircraft with flat floors versus those with sunken aisles.”

Additionally, Brown notes that passengers flying private with pets should expect to pay a cleaning fee, indicating this is an industry standard. Rates can vary, but for Jet Agency, this can cost up to $500 per flight.

Both Bark Air and K9 Jets operate with dog-centric missions and offer more affordable models. However, you will likely find yourself traveling with other individuals and their pets when booking with these semi-private aviation companies since both feature pay-per-seat ticket options.

K9 Jets, which uses a fleet of Gulfstream G-IVSP and G-V heavy jets, mostly flies internationally from the United Sates (from Teterboro, New Jersey). The airline does offer a domestic flight from Teterboro to Van Nuys, California; the cost for this is approximately $6,700. All flights are sold as one-way trips, and one seat with K9 Jets allows a single passenger to bring a maximum of two pets weighing less than 50 pounds each or one pet weighing more than 51 pounds, as well as about 66 pounds of luggage. While dogs can sit on your lap or by your side, feline friends must remain in carriers. Complimentary drinks and refreshments are available. According to the company’s website, it has flown more than 1,600 pets across the globe since its inception in March 2023.

Bark Air launched in May 2024 by the creators of dog-treat subscription service BarkBox, one of whom is Naples resident Matt Meeker. Designed exclusively for dogs of all sizes and breeds (and their humans), Bark Air currently serves the metro areas of Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco/San Jose, London, Paris, and others. The company’s pricing is comparable to K9’s (for example, as of press time, its July 22 charter from Los Angeles to New York was priced at $6,000). Each Bark Air ticket is one-way and includes one dog and one human; no cats allowed. As for luggage, human passengers can bring one wheeled piece (up to 50 pounds) and a small duffle bag; both must be stowed during travel.

“Traditional commercial flights are often inhospitable or outright inaccessible to dogs, especially larger breeds or anxious pups,” says Meeker. “Bark Air was born out of this frustration. There was a real need for an air travel experience that prioritizes the comfort, well-being, and happiness of dogs—not as an afterthought but as the primary focus. Onboard, dogs can socialize and enjoy calming treats, earmuffs, and snacks that ease ear pressure during takeoff and landing. Humans are welcome companions, but the spotlight stays on the comfort of dogs.”

In an era when pets are treated more like people than property, the private aviation industry is taking note—and taking off. With new options tailored to pampering paws and people alike, the once outlandish idea of flying private (or semi-private) with your furry best friend is fast becoming more widespread. “For many of our clients, the impetus for flying private is their pets,” says Brown. “Often, when they aren’t flying with their pets, they are traveling via commercial airlines instead. I’ve had people say to me, ‘You had better hope my dog lives forever; otherwise, I’m flying commercial.’”

Paws in Planes: Helpful Tips

Certainly, flying private with pets is not possible for everyone. For those using commercial carriers, these recommendations from the American Kennel Club should make flying with Fido a bit easier.

1. Before traveling, schedule a vet appointment for your pet. Many airlines require a certificate issued within 10 days of travel that confirms your pet is healthy, fit to fly, and has up-to-date vaccinations.

2. Your pet’s crate is important. Choose one in which your pet can stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably. Also ensure it is well-ventilated, leakproof, and labeled appropriately.

3. Book your seats and pet reservations early, as many flights have a limited number of pet accommodations. And be certain to check with the airline regarding any specific requirements, including crate dimensions and pet-behavior expectations.

