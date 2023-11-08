Physicians’ Community Talent Show is Back

Collier County physicians will revive the beloved annual Physicians’ Community Talent Show, returning November 11, at the Sugden Auditorium in Telford Building at the NCH Downtown Baker Hospital in Naples. The event, which will raise money for three local health care charities, is open to the public.

Proceeds from the talent show will benefit Neighborhood Health Clinic and Physicians Led Access Network (PLAN) of Collier County, which address access to care for the underserved, as well as the Foundation of Collier County Medical Society (CCMS), which awards scholarships to future medical professionals and supports the CCMS physician wellness program.

Local Collier County physicians, an executive committee of representatives from local medical organizations, and prior talent show participants rallied to revive the once popular annual event. The talent show will feature musicians, singers, dancers, and an all-time favorite “Magic Act.” Collier County physicians are the main performers and are complemented by the local health care community including dentists, nurses, and area musicians.

Tickets for the Physicians’ Community Talent Show are $125 for general admission and $250 for VIP, which include a post-party celebration, and are available on Eventbrite.