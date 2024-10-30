Planting Seeds of Humanity is Back This Weekend

The Southwest Florida charity season gets underway in earnest in November. Founded in 2008 by Karen Conley, Charity for Change is a nonprofit organization that teaches children to care about each other and the world around them. Conley serves as president and CEO of the social/emotional educational organization funded by philanthropy.

The annual Planting Seeds of Humanity gala will take place November 2 at the Hilton Naples to raise money to help build a world free of hate, violence, bullying, and division. The popular event will feature live entertainment from the Ben Allen Band and a country-and-western theme. Tickets are $250.