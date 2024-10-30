Planting Seeds of Humanity is Back This Weekend

Charity for Change's annual Planting Seeds of Humanity gala will take place November 2 at the Hilton Naples

By
-
Karen Conley, founder of Charity for Change. Photo by Tim Gibbons
Karen Conley, founder of Charity for Change. Photo by Tim Gibbons

The Southwest Florida charity season gets underway in earnest in November. Founded in 2008 by Karen Conley, Charity for Change is a nonprofit organization that teaches children to care about each other and the world around them. Conley serves as president and CEO of the social/emotional educational organization funded by philanthropy.

The annual Planting Seeds of Humanity gala will take place November 2 at the Hilton Naples to raise money to help build a world free of hate, violence, bullying, and division. The popular event will feature live entertainment from the Ben Allen Band and a country-and-western theme. Tickets are $250. 

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR