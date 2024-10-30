Play Pickleball for a Cause Next Week

The Naples Pickleball Center will host the 2024 Veterans Day Charity Tribute Pickleball Tournament, benefiting Home Base Florida, November 9-10.

Proceeds from the tournament will support Home Base’s initiatives throughout Florida, including the Warrior Health and Fitness and Behavioral Health programs. In addition to its support for Home Base Florida, the tournament will benefit local veterans nonprofit Warrior Homes of Collier.

Friends and family are encouraged to join the excitement. Food and entertainment will be available throughout the venue.

Players and teams can fundraise for Home Base Florida and receive incentives for their efforts, including pre-season Red Sox tickets and a Home Base Pickleball Paddle.

During the event, Naples Pickleball Center will organize a special mini tournament for participants in Home Base Florida’s programs, allowing them to engage in a friendly beginner’s tournament. Prior to the mini tournament, center staff will donate lessons to the novice players. The round-robin format provides a welcoming environment for those experiencing a tournament for the first time.

Registration t is $85, and discounts are available for veterans. For more information, visit homebase.org/veteranspickleball.