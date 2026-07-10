Savor a Michelin Chefs Potluck Dinner

Two of Naples’ Michelin-recognized restaurants will join forces for a one-night-only Michelin Chefs Potluck Dinner. Bicyclette Cookshop and Tong Yin will present a high-energy, communal feast featuring a continuous flow of passed plates highlighting standout dishes from both kitchens on July 19.

Fresh off their Michelin Guide Florida recognition, Bicyclette Cookshop and Tong Yin are marking the moment with a collaborative dinner that reflects the growing national spotlight on Southwest Florida’s dining scene.

Chef Kayla Pfeiffer of Bicyclette Cookshop and chefs Thanasorn and Paweenuch of Tong Yin will present a dinner that showcases a welcome cocktail; passed plates of signature dishes from both concepts; and menu features including green papaya salad, nduja zucchini blossoms, sticky rice grilled chicken, and pad Thai with ribs.