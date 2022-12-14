Real Talk with Tory Burch

You’re redefining American sportswear by deconstructing and reimagining fashion classics. What’s your process when designing a collection?

My design philosophy is simple: Clothing should be beautiful and effortless. Each season, I challenge myself to look at my signatures with a fresh perspective to reflect what feels modern now. My process is personal and intuitive, and Resort 2023 was inspired by the way I see women dressing today: mixing past and present, high and low, couture and sport. I designed the pieces as “building blocks” of personal style—an invitation for creativity and self-expression. American sportswear is the through line in every collection: simple, elegant clothing designed for the way we live.

What three pieces from the Resort 2023 collection will you be wearing on repeat?

Our trompe l’oeil color-block sweater is chic with a hint of sport, mimicking the look of three pieces layered in one. My new everyday bag is our Marshmallow satchel, named for its ultra-soft leather and weightless construction. And I love the bold, architectural shape of our T Block Heel mules.

The new Love Letters pendant collection has a personal story. What inspired the designs?

I have always been fascinated by good luck charms. My father was superstitious, too; he carried gold lucky dice in his pocket, which inspired our Love Letters necklace. It has six interchangeable dice with gold letters and symbols, so you can create your own monogram.

Tell us about your fascination with interior designer Madeleine Castaing, and how she influenced a capsule collection?

Madeleine Castaing has been an inspiration for as long as I can remember. She ushered in a new era of interior design in the 1940s with her vivid juxtapositions of color and print, and she was a fiercely independent entrepreneur. I have decorated my home and stores with Castaing’s wallpaper, textiles, and rugs, so I was thrilled to partner with her estate on a capsule collection. Our flocked velvet Eleanor bag in her signature Rayure Fleurie motif is truly special.

The Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box is perfect for the holiday season. What’s the mission behind it?

Every year, we curate a Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box with beautiful products from women entrepreneurs. This year’s has everything from coffee beans to a beautiful puzzle and an all-natural manicure kit. They’re unique gifts that support small women-owned businesses, and 100 percent of net proceeds are reinvested in empowering women through our foundation.