Rediscover Romance

For more than two decades, The Boathouse on Naples Bay has been serving delicious food in beautiful surroundings. Situated at the City Dock, the restaurant offers sweeping water views that are guaranteed to enhance any occasion. Originally opened in 1964 as The Island Hut, the family-owned Boathouse brings a level of personal attention to every guest in relaxed and friendly surroundings.

The Boathouse is offering a Valentine’s Day brunch designed to make your romantic outing even more special. Served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the menu is a blend of classic dishes and innovative items. Guests can order a traditional Eggs Benedict with thick-cut Canadian bacon or try a different version with either crab cakes or blackened ribeye. The Gourmet Tater Tot Waffles are a delightful take on brunch fare, available with three different garnishes: smoked salmon and caviar; prosciutto, arugula and burrata; or poached egg, Andouille sausage and asparagus.

The menu is dotted with favorites such as loaded Mexican tostadas and banana bread French toast, and the extensive regular menu is also available. Diners have the option of accompanying their choice with a mimosa, Boathouse Bellini, or a DIY cocktail from the Bloody Mary bar.

Reservations for a memorable Valentine’s Day may be made on Open Table or by calling (239) 643-2235.