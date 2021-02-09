All Grown Up

Yabba Island Grill, part of restaurateur Skip Quillen’s Culinary Concepts group, turns 21 on February 20. Along with Chops City Grill and Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, it adds a vital flair to the parade of restaurants on Fifth Avenue South.

Opened in February 2000, Yabba embraces the casual, laid-back island lifestyle. The menu emphasis is on seafood with a soothing yet exotic twist, exemplified by dishes such as “Swimps” Gulf shrimp sauteed in Red Stripe beer, with a fiery butter sauce accented by Jamaican jerk spice), Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings (an authentic Jamaican preparation highlighted by Scotch bonnet peppers, brown sugar and spice), and Rasta Pasta (a combination of shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, and king crab tossed with angel hair pasta). Flavorful, wet-aged steaks are available as well.

Yabba also has a pioneering beverage program, beginning with an extensive wine list with bottles sold at a 50% discount. Craft cocktails include a series of palomas and margaritas, as well as Island Originals such as the Yabba Rita, Caribbean Sunrise and Tiki Time Lemonade.

If all the spice on the menu isn’t enough, Yabba provides live entertainment featuring the best in local talent, as well as a lively Happy Hour at the bar from 3:30-6 p.m. The restaurant is available for private parties ranging from group functions to multi-restaurant dine-arounds. Visit today and sign up for the Wine and Dine Club, Culinary Concepts’ unique loyalty program.