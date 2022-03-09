Rediscovering the Conservancy

Learn about efforts to control the population of the new apex predator in the Everglades—Burmese pythons—and the impacts of climate change locally and around the world at the expanded and renovated Susan and William Dalton Discovery Center. The interactive, hands-on center at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida reopened in December following a $5 million project that added the new John & Carol Walter Discovery Wing featuring digital and augmented reality exhibits. The Dalton Discovery Center opened in 2012 at the Conservancy Nature Center, which still features Florida animals, educational programs, and the Little Explorer Play Zone. “From human development and habitat fragmentation to invasive species and human-driven climate change, the new Dalton Discovery Center puts the impacts we are having on our planet front and center,” says Conservancy Director of Education Alex Levine, adding that the exhibits are designed “to inspire action and change.” The Conservancy is open Tuesday through Saturday.