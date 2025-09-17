Register for STARability Foundation’s Run, Walk & Roll 5K

STARability Foundation will host its eighth annual Run, Walk and Roll 5K on October 18 at Baker Park in Naples. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m., followed by exciting post-race activities such as games, food trucks, and music.

This community-focused event is inclusive, family-friendly, and dog-friendly, and supports STARability’s mission to transform the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Southwest Florida. As the nonprofit organization’s second largest fundraiser of the year, proceeds from the 5K ensure that hundreds of STARability participants can continue learning, connecting with the community, training for and securing employment opportunities, and engaging in life-enriching experiences.

The 2024 race raised more than $90,000 and more than 530 supporters attended the event, making it the highest number of participants to date. Meg and Tyler Hardt will return as co-chairs for the event. The 5K will also feature a grand marshal duo of Vicki Tracy and STAR participant Molly K.

Registration is $40 through October 17 and $50 on race day; children ages 12 and younger can register for free. For more information, visit STARability.org/5K.