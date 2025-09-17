Women’s Foundation of Collier County Awards Local Grants

In a continued commitment to meeting the critical needs of local girls and women, the Women’s Foundation of Collier County (WFCC) announced $530,000 in grant awards to eight local nonprofits dedicated to empowering females. This year’s total is nearly double the 2024 grant amount.

The grants were made possible by the Women Lifting Women initiative, which supports the ongoing and evolving needs of women and girls throughout Collier County. Since its founding in 1996, WFCC has awarded more than $1 million in grants to programs serving women and girls in our community. “These funds aren’t just dollars—they’re hope, stability, and opportunity,” says WFCC Board Chair Althea Irving. “We’re helping senior women live safe and dignified lives and giving young women the tools to believe in themselves and their futures.”