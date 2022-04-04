Rice to the Occasion at The Local

Executive chef/proprietor Jeff Mitchell of The Local reached back to his childhood recently when he added this vegan mushroom risotto to his menu. “My grandmother made a similar risotto when I was younger,” he recalls. “Like most kids, I didn’t like mushrooms, but as my tastes began to develop, I loved the rich, earthy, and creamy flavors this dish offers.” To prepare it, he first cooks Arborio rice with onions, garlic, and mushrooms sourced from a local grower. He adds vegetable stock and white wine in three stages, stirring the rice throughout the process, and he finishes the dish with fresh peas, truffle oil, and pea tendrils. “It’s become a staple item on our menu,” Mitchell says. “Some customers order it as a main course, and others share it as a side dish. For me, it’s homage to my grandmother’s cooking.”