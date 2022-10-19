Rockin’ on the River Concerts Return

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater will mark the return of its free Rockin’ on the River Concert Series with a performance by Pablo Cruise on October 30. In addition to the free general admission tickets in the lawn area, concerts will now offer three paid ticket options and a charitable component to help support recovery from Hurricane Ian. Tickets are available here.

Rockin’ on the River’s new paid ticket options include: $20 general admission tickets that include an unassigned seat in a reserved area; $35 VIP tickets that include a reserved seat within the first five rows, one complimentary drink, and access to VIP restrooms; and $50 Super VIP tickets that include all VIP ticket benefits, plus an exclusive meet-and-greet with the artist.

Concerts in the Rockin’ on the River series will now include a charitable component to help support recovery from Hurricane Ian. When claiming a free ticket, concertgoers will have the opportunity to make a donation online and are also encouraged to bring canned food items to donate at the door. All funds and donated goods will go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

Paid parking for the concerts is available at the Denison Parking Luminary Garage (attached to Luminary Hotel & Co.); the Luminary Hotel Valet ($10); or at City of Palms Parking Garage (2118 Bay Street).

The free concert series will run through December with two more concerts: country music legend Lorrie Morgan on November 21 and a holiday show featuring contemporary swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on December 12.