Boo at the Zoo Brings Early Halloween Fun

Boo at the Zoo is a perennial favorite. Celebrate Halloween with the animals October 21-23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. Enjoy three mornings of trick-or-treating, education stations, games, costumed characters, and more. Watch rare animals carve pumpkins and other treats with tooth, horn, or claw. Admission is free for all kids younger than 12 years in costume.

Come back November 5 for the zoo’s Panther Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will come face-to-face with a Florida panther and tour among outdoor booths by local conservation partner organizations.