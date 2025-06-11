Rookery Bay Research Reserve Launches Art for All

This summer, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is transforming into a hub for art lovers of all ages with its Art for All initiative, featuring immersive workshops and two art exhibitions.

Interactive Art Workshops

Drawing from Music

Led by award-winning visual artist Anthe Capitan-Valais, this multimedia workshop encourages participants ages 10 and older to create expressive artwork inspired by music. Beginners are welcome and all materials are included. Participants ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Watercolors and Wildlife

Families with children ages 8 and older can explore watercolor techniques under the guidance of local artist Jan Deswik. Each session features a different natural theme, from shells and birds to Southwest Florida’s scenic waterways. Participants ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Digital Photography Class

Renowned photographer Sonny Saunders continues his summer photography series, which guides participants through the fundamentals of digital camera use, including shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and composition.

Spotlight on Art Exhibitions

“Wildlife and Wild Places in SWFL Mixed Media Art Exhibition”

Now through August 1, tour original photographs and sculptures by students from Florida Gulf Coast University. The exhibit showcases the region’s diverse plant life, wildlife, and ecosystems through the students’ perspectives.

“Through the Lens of Nature: A Celebration of Flora, Fauna and Culture”

Presented by the local artist group Collective 5, this mixed media exhibit features the works of Giampaolo Curreri, Lin Nesdale, Jody Futteman, Peggy Keigley, and Lisett Lloren, all inspired by nature and local culture. It will be on view beginning August 4.

For more information, visit rookerybay.org/events.