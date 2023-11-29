Santa Paws! Returns to Third Street South

Bring your pet—on a leash—and pose for a treasured memory with Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 9

Third Street South offers pet photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Courtesy of Third Street South
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos with your furry or feathered friends at Santa Paws! on Third Street South. Bring your pet—on a leash—and pose for a treasured memory on December 9, from noon to 2 p.m.; a professional photographer will be on-site capturing memorable photos. Post your photos on social media with the hashtag #christmasonthird for a chance to win a $250 gift card from one of Third Street South’s restaurants or shops. 

