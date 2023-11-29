Santa Paws! Returns to Third Street South

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos with your furry or feathered friends at Santa Paws! on Third Street South. Bring your pet—on a leash—and pose for a treasured memory on December 9, from noon to 2 p.m.; a professional photographer will be on-site capturing memorable photos. Post your photos on social media with the hashtag #christmasonthird for a chance to win a $250 gift card from one of Third Street South’s restaurants or shops.