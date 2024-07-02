Savor Sun-Kissed Delights at Tasting the Tropics

The Southwest Florida climate is well-suited to growing many of the world’s favorite fruits. At the Naples Botanical Garden, fruiting plants—ranging from coconut and jackfruit to mango and pineapple—grow in nearly all their designed landscapes. On July 6, the Tasting the Tropics festival invites visitors to enjoy live demonstrations, special tours, and themed programs while exploring the many tropical fruit plants in the garden. During the hot and humid summer months, the garden is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is included with regular garden admission.