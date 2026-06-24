Seasoned with Style: Body Literacy

Apple Watch. Oura Ring. Fitbit. Garmin. Never before have we had such a constant stream of personal health data at our fingertips. Wearable technology promises to help us understand our bodies—but have we become fluent or simply reliant on translation? Body literacy is the ability to recognize, interpret, and respond to internal signals. The body is always communicating, but in a world of constant noise, it can be difficult to hear. This is how you can reconnect with your body’s most essential cues.

Stress

Long before burnout, stress appears in quieter forms. It speaks before it screams—irritability, disrupted sleep, digestive shifts, heightened cravings, and loss of joy are early signals that the body is under strain. Physiologically, this begins with repeated activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. Cortisol and adrenaline rise, blood sugar becomes less stable, and digestion is deprioritized as the body shifts into a fight or flight state. Over time, this chronic activation recalibrates the body, blunting stress resilience and making it harder to return to a truly rested state.

Tip: Downshift your nervous system daily. Slow breathing with longer exhales, cold exposure, and mindful movement can help activate the parasympathetic nervous system.

Hunger

Hunger is hormonally regulated. Leptin, ghrelin, and insulin rise and fall in response to your body’s energy needs. However, poor sleep, chronic stress, and prolonged restriction can disrupt this system. Many people no longer eat in response to true hunger, but rather according to schedules, rules, or cravings. Modern life deepens this disconnect. Diet culture suppresses hunger cues, busy routines delay them, and blood sugar swings can distort them. Satiety is often misunderstood as well. It is not an on-off switch, but a gradual signal that builds throughout a meal. Without awareness, it is easy to miss.

Tip: Pause before eating. Check in, then eat slowly enough to notice when satisfaction starts to settle in.

Intuition

Intuition is a biological skill shaped by interoception, the brain’s ability to sense and interpret internal signals. The nervous system integrates past experiences with present input, forming rapid, often subconscious judgments we perceive as a “gut feeling.” A regulated nervous system sharpens this process. When calm, signals are clearer and more reliable. Under stress, perception becomes distorted, prioritizing threat over discernment.

Tip: Track bodily responses. Notice how your body reacts to people, places, and situations. Feelings of tension and ease are both data.

“What Am I Craving?” Bowl

Use this formula (Carb + Protein + Fat + Crunch) to strengthen your internal cues and ability to recognize hunger and satisfaction. Without fail, you’ll create a satisfying and delicious meal that aligns with what your body needs in that moment.

Carbs: quinoa, brown rice, sweet potato, spaghetti squash

Protein: ground beef, scrambled eggs, salmon, cottage cheese

Fat: avocado, olive oil, walnuts, tahini

Crunch: pumpkin seeds, plantain chips, roasted chickpeas, carrot slices