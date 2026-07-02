See Dear Evan Hansen in Naples

The Naples Performing Arts Center (NPAC) is giving youth a place to shine this summer in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. Award-winning performer Michael Lee Brown played the lead role on Broadway and is directing the play at NPAC for high school students and young adults. “Anytime there’s an opportunity to put on a show, it’s always worth it,” Brown says.

He and NPAC Founder and Producing Artistic Director Lori Oliver have known each other for a decade. Their first interaction was when Brown signed her son’s playbill after seeing Dear Evan Hansen (on Broadway). “Lori mentioned [her organization] in Naples and said she hired guest artists to come all the time to teach students,” Brown explains. The rest is history. “[Brown] has been such a great asset to our program,” Oliver says. “It’s been such a gift to have such talent.”

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a lonely high school senior who struggles with severe social anxiety. His therapist suggests penning letters to himself about the positive things that happen to him during the day. However, things take a turn when he fabricates a friendship with a deceased student to prove he was friends with him. The play explores themes of identity, depression, and the negative effects of social media. Oliver says participating in Dear Evan Hansen is a great way for students to understand their own self-worth. “There’s so much in common between that story and who we are as an organization,” she explains. “We find so much importance in accepting people for who they are. It’s such a beautiful message.” The play will run July 24-26.