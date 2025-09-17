Seven Ways to Support The Shelter for Abused Women & Children

Throughout the month of October, The Shelter for Abused Women & Children in Naples is raising public awareness to end domestic violence with a variety of events as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Show your support by participating in the following ways:

Purple Thursdays

Wear purple every Thursday in October to raise awareness about domestic violence. Snap a selfie or a group shot and post it on social media with #purplethursday and tag @TheShelterNaples.

The Clothesline Project

The Clothesline Project is a visual display of t-shirts embellished by survivors of domestic violence. The project increases community awareness of the impact of violence and abuse, and honors each survivor’s strength.

Paws for Peace in the Garden

On October 5, the Naples Botanical Garden and Humane Society of Naples will co-host this event to raise awareness the effects of domestic violence on family pets.

Attendees must be accompanied by a dog to receive free admission for up to two adults, two dogs, and children from the same household. One dog permitted per adult. All dogs must be up-to-date on shots and on non-retractable leashes.

Candlelight Vigil

The public is invited to Cambier Park in Naples on October 16 to remember those whose lives were taken by domestic violence in Collier County. The vigil will include luminaries, tea lights, and a reading of the names of victims.

The Shelter Options Shoppe Goes Purple

Head to the The Shelter Options Shoppe (968 2nd Ave. North) wearing purple to receive an additional 15 percent-off purchases October 18-19. Shoppers will enjoy refreshments, giveaways, and prize drawings while learning about the shelter’s work.

Immokalee Children’s Peace Fair

On October 20, families are invited to enjoy games, food, entertainment, and information booths at the Immokalee Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public.

March to End Domestic Violence

Take a stand against domestic violence at Zócalo in Immokalee October 27. The march will unite survivors, advocates, families, and supporters to raise awareness and show unity. This event is free and open to the public. Signs and purple attire are encouraged.

For more information, visit naplesshelter.org/dvam.