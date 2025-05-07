Shenandoah to Perform in Fort Myers

Grammy Award-winning country band Shenandoah will bring their Extra Mile Tour to Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Fort Myers May 11

By
-
Shenandoah will bring their Extra Mile Tour to Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Fort Myers May 11. Photo by Justin Mayotte
Shenandoah will bring their Extra Mile Tour to Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Fort Myers May 11. Photo by Justin Mayotte

Shenandoah will bring their Extra Mile Tour to Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Fort Myers May 11. Known for their signature harmonies and chart-topping hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me,’” and “Church on Cumberland Road,” the Grammy Award-winning band captivates audiences by blending traditional storytelling with contemporary country melodies. Their live performances are a mix of nostalgia and new music, making this a must-see event for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets are $35-$65 and can be purchased online. Concertgoers can indulge in pre-concert perks by showing their concert ticket at Chips Sports Pub, The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Oxbow Bar & Grill, or Beacon Social Drinkery on the day of the concert to receive a 10 percent off their bill. For more dining options, browse Luminary Hotel & Co.’s offerings. Bars and snacks will also be available on site for purchases before and during the show.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR