Shenandoah to Perform in Fort Myers

Shenandoah will bring their Extra Mile Tour to Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Fort Myers May 11. Known for their signature harmonies and chart-topping hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me,’” and “Church on Cumberland Road,” the Grammy Award-winning band captivates audiences by blending traditional storytelling with contemporary country melodies. Their live performances are a mix of nostalgia and new music, making this a must-see event for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets are $35-$65 and can be purchased online. Concertgoers can indulge in pre-concert perks by showing their concert ticket at Chips Sports Pub, The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Oxbow Bar & Grill, or Beacon Social Drinkery on the day of the concert to receive a 10 percent off their bill. For more dining options, browse Luminary Hotel & Co.’s offerings. Bars and snacks will also be available on site for purchases before and during the show.