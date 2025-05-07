Walk the Ancient Forest at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

The Everglades span 1.5 million acres of subtropical wilderness in South Florida. On the western portion, fewer than 50 miles northeast of Naples, Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary—established more than 70 years ago—occupies 13,000 acres of the unique ecosystem. Visitors to the sanctuary are invited to meander a 2.2-mile boardwalk, journeying through pine flatwood and wet prairie to the largest stand of old growth cypress forest left on the planet. The impressive bald cypress trees are relatives of the redwood. Towering 130 feet into the sky with a girth of up to 25 feet, the trees feature massive branches draped in mosses, lichens, bromeliads, and ferns. From time to time, a ghost orchid makes an appearance.

From May 1 through December 15, The Blair Audubon Visitor Center is open daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who want to learn additional historical and ecological facts, as well as engage in storytelling, are welcome to register for a three-hour guided Ancient Forest Tour. This month’s walking expedition, designed for ages 16 and up, takes place on May 22; $30.