Shop Luxury Furnishings on Sale at Bay Design Store

Bay Design Store in Naples will host its anticipated annual Warehouse Clearance and Storewide Sale, inviting locals to shop luxury furnishings, art, and accessories, April 10-12.

The sale will feature a curated selection of high-end furniture, statement artwork, and accessories from Bay Design’s renowned collection. Whether you’re searching for a signature piece to complete a space or a full home refresh, this is the event to shop designers find at extraordinary value.

With limited quantities available, shoppers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection. Don’t miss out on this rare chance to experience designer luxury at warehouse sale prices.

Bay Design Showroom and Warehouse is located at 5510 Shirley Street. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the warehouse sale event, both shop locations–North Naples and downtown–will host storewide sales April 10-26.

For more information, visit baydesignstore.com.