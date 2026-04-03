Shopping and Giving

Shoppers enjoyed live music, complimentary beverages, and gift wrapping; toys and 10% of sales from the day, up to $25,000, were donated to Guadalupe Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty through high-quality education for children.

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Who: Waterside Shops

What: Annual Guadalupe Center Toy Drive

Where: Waterside Shops, Naples

Photos by Helen Werner

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