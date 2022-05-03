Simit Fresh Mediterranean Offers Healthy Cuisine

If you like Turco Taco, you’ll love Simit Fresh Mediterranean. Yavuz “Oz” Ozturk and Ivo Milanoski opened their new restaurant in East Naples in January, with the goal of blending cuisines from the Eastern Mediterranean countries of Turkey, Macedonia, Serbia, and Lebanon.

“Most of the recipes we’re working with are dishes that were taught to us by our parents and grandparents,” says Milanoski. “We have the same philosophy that made us successful at Turco Taco—organic produce, hormone-free meats, and everything made fresh in-house every day.” He explains that simit is a Turkish bread—like a bagel but fluffier—that forms the basis for the street food of many Mediterranean cultures.

The menu is more expansive than at Turco Taco. It begins with spreads such as tzatziki, baba ganoush, and several types of hummus. Other options include organic salads served with simit crostini. The signature items include the Simit Sandwich (Turkish sausage, cheese, red pepper spread, arugula, and pickled jalapeño) and a mixed grill of beef, lamb, chicken, and kefta (similar to meatballs). Guests may customize their own bowls by choosing the base, proteins, toppings, and sauces.

Simit Fresh Mediterranean has a total of 40 seats indoors and outdoors and offers table service in addition to carryout and delivery. The owners are committed to sharing a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits.