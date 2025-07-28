Simply Electrifying: 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron

Audi still wins the prize for having the coolest name to distinguish its ever-growing brood of all-electric EVs: e-tron.

It still sounds pretty science-fictiony with shades of the Tron mega movie franchise and its too-cool synthesized soundtrack.

Audi brought its first production e-tron EV to the US back in 2019 with the e-tron SUV. Since then, it has added its sensational e-tron GT sedan—the top version packing an insane 912-horsepower—plus e-tron Q4s and Q8 SUVs in both standard and Sportback body styles.

Arguably its most important e-tron SUV to date is the version I’ve just spent an electrifying wheel trying out for size, the 2025 SQ6 e-tron.

This is the blast-to-drive, high-performance version of the regular Q6 e-tron packing up to 509-horsepower and capable of slingshotting from standstill to 60 miles per hour in a blink-of-an-eye 4.1 seconds.

The reason for its headlining importance is down to three little letters: PPE. They’re short for Premium Platform Electric, which is Volkswagen-speak for the state-of-the-art EV platform it has developed.

The first EV model to use PPE was Porsche’s newly launched Macan EV. Next up is Audi’s Q6 and SQ6 which share most of their tech with the Porsche at a fraction of the price.

And talking of price, while the regular Q6 e-tron kicks off at $65,095, our SQ6 e-tron comes in at $74,195, though adding the pricey $8,400 Prestige package and $2,800 Edition One package can take the sticker up to the lofty $83,395 of our tester.

That said, it’s around $15,000 less than a comparable Porsche Macan EV which to me, design-wise, still looks like it came out of a Jell-O mold.

Talking of looks, if I were buying an e-tron Q6 or SQ6, I might just be tempted by the sleeker, sportier-looking Sportback version. Same electric bits, sexier body.

But what of this SQ6 performance e-tron I’ve been driving? One word: Electrifying.

Slotting in between the Q4 and Q8 e-trons, it’s roughly the size of Audi’s beloved and best-selling Q5. That means seats for five, space for a ton of luggage, and a perfect not-too-big, not-too-small size for ease of zipping around town.

And boy does this SQ6 e-tron zip with a beefy 100-kWh battery pack under the floor and electric motors front and rear producing a combined 483 horsepower, or 510 horsepower when launch control is engaged.

Hit the launch control button, stand on the throttle, and prepare for that Starship-Enterprise-into-warp-speed acceleration that’s guaranteed to put a mile-wide grin on any performance car lover’s face. Talk about fun.

A full charge should give around 275 miles of range. That’s OK but not outstanding—Mercedes’ rival EQS450 SUV offers around 340 miles.

But the fancy 800-volt PPE electric vehicle architecture means that with a DC fast-charger, going from 10 to 80 percent should take around 21 minutes, with 135 miles of range added in just 10 minutes.

While the exterior styling of this new e-tron SQ6 is perhaps a little too bland for my taste—too similar to the regular Q5—it’s the interior is what wows.

For starters, it comes with more screens than your local AMC multiplex. Three to be precise, including a stunning 14.5-inch curved-glass display in the center. In front of the driver is a 11.9-inch display along with a terrific head-up display with cool, pin-sharp graphics.

Then there’s a 10.9-inch front passenger screen that lets the person in the right seat control features like music and navigation without disturbing the driver.

Add to all that, body-hugging sports seats up front, plus a thumping 830-watt Bang & Olufsen stereo with 20 speakers, two of which are in each front headrest.

With this new SQ6 e-tron, Audi has produced its best electric SUV yet. Watts not to love?