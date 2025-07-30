Great Wolf Lodge to Host Annual Flash Sale

On August 4, Great Wolf Lodge in Naples will host the annual 8.4 Great Wolf Lodge Day Flash Sale

Great Wolf Lodge slide. Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge
Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge

On August 4, Great Wolf Lodge in Naples will welcome families to book experiences at the signature, perpetually 84-degree indoor water park during the annual 8.4 Great Wolf Lodge Day Flash Sale.

Available for one day only, guests can book a stay at the family resort starting at $84 a night for the first two guests in the room (inclusive of resort fees). Each additional guest is an extra $24, which includes unlimited access to the resort’s indoor water park. The sale is perfect for families looking to save on a final summer getaway or look forward to some weatherproof fall and winter escapes.

Guests can visit greatwolf.com on August 4 and use the promo code “84DEGREES” to book a stay through December 18.

