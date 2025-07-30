Great Wolf Lodge to Host Annual Flash Sale

On August 4, Great Wolf Lodge in Naples will welcome families to book experiences at the signature, perpetually 84-degree indoor water park during the annual 8.4 Great Wolf Lodge Day Flash Sale.

Available for one day only, guests can book a stay at the family resort starting at $84 a night for the first two guests in the room (inclusive of resort fees). Each additional guest is an extra $24, which includes unlimited access to the resort’s indoor water park. The sale is perfect for families looking to save on a final summer getaway or look forward to some weatherproof fall and winter escapes.

Guests can visit greatwolf.com on August 4 and use the promo code “84DEGREES” to book a stay through December 18.