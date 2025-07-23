Meet Sole Sisters at Naples Girls Walk Club

After living in Naples for two years, Tereza Kasparova noticed the need for a space allowing women to connect and support each other. She started the Naples Girls Walk Club to create such an environment. Expecting the first outing, in July 2024, to be herself and a few friends only, Kasparova was surprised when 60 women showed up. Since then, the club’s walks have grown, with the largest topping out at more than 100 women. The weekly Saturday walks are free and generally last around 1.5 hours—or about two miles—according to Kasparova.

The club also hosts paid activities like yoga and Pilates classes, brunches, and members-only events. Each get-together allows “the girls to find friends and connections, support each other, [and] learn new things,” Kasparova explains. “There is something really powerful about moving your body while surrounded by good energy.”

Kasparova emphasizes she works hard to make people feel welcome and to match individuals with others who seem compatible. “I know how it can be if you’re going somewhere by yourself … it’s uncomfortable,” she says. “Every time girls come for the walk by themselves, they leave with new friends, which is always really powerful to see.”