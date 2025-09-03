Sizzle Dining is Back for September

In its infancy, Sizzle Dining was a pint-sized event consisting of about two dozen Naples restaurants offering specially priced dinners through the slowest dining weeks in September. Over nine years, it has aged well. This year’s event—taking place September 3-30—is a four-week celebration of food and drink, involving more than 100 Southwest Florida restaurants. In addition to dinners, there are lunches, brunches, and chef demonstrations. Guy Clarke, who founded and developed Sizzle Dining, says, “It’s turning out to be a great year. The overall objective as we continue to grow Sizzle is to make it more than lunches and dinners. I want to convert September into our own SOBEWFF [Miami’s annual wine and food festival in South Beach], with fun, cool things going on.”

Diners now have a full four weeks to dine out and take part in more one-time events. This year’s one-week extension is the result of participants asking for more time to try more restaurants. New, in-demand restaurants have signed on, including venues such as Blackbird Modern Asian, Waxin’s Restaurant & Bar, Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, and Unidos Latin Kitchen & Bar.

For every Sizzle meal served, a dollar goes to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization feeding food-insecure children on weekends and during the summer. An increasing amount is being raised to meet a growing need.

Another plus: “Servers and dishwashers are making money in a month when they never made money,” Clarke says. Last year, “the tips were good. People know September is a bad month, so they were tipping a little heavier.”

New collaborations are taking place, too. Alex Trim, a Naples chef with a robust social media following, will join forces with Naples-based Rebecca’s Wine Bar & Restaurant’s acclaimed chef, Darren Veilleux, for a one-time-only experience. Farmer Mike’s, a Bonita Springs produce supplier, has offered all restaurants that participate in Sizzle a 10 percent discount on all produce throughout the month. Even restaurants that aren’t currently customers are eligible.

The overall economic benefits, estimated at $3 million, are felt far beyond the confines of the restaurants, notes Clarke. Linen and uniform supply companies get more business, as do farmers and food and beverage suppliers.

Aid to children experiencing food insecurity has been a major positive outcome of Sizzle Dining. Last year, $62,500 was donated to Blessings in a Backpack; 7,080 children received food across 31 schools and program sites. Clarke hopes to exceed those numbers this year with the month-long observance and more activities. To view participating restaurants and their menus or to book a reservation, visit the Sizzle Dining website.