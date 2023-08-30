Sizzle Dining Returns in September

Usually when the words “sizzle” and “September” appear in the same sentence, weather is the topic.

But it’s also time for Sizzle Dining, the weeks when dozens of the area’s most popular restaurants offer prix-fixe meals, with a portion of the proceeds donated to feed food-insecure children.

From September 7-27, restaurants throughout Southwest Florida will take part in the annual Sizzle Dining event. Participating restaurants are diverse, ranging from A Table Apart (in Bonita Springs) to Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner (in Naples). Also included in the lineup are hot spots like Del Mar, Mediterrano, Nosh on Naples Bay, Osteria Tulia, and USS Nemo.

The event offers diners an opportunity to survey three-course dinners at restaurants at set prices; two-course lunches are available at some establishments.

To take part, find a participating eatery. Make reservations directly, and order from the Sizzle Dining menu at the restaurant.

The impact of Sizzle Dining can be far-reaching, says Guy Clarke, cofounder of the event with his wife, Erin. “It helps our community during the slowest month of the year,” he notes.

It helps the restaurant owners, their staffs, local venders, farmers, and food purveyors.

One dollar from every meal is donated to the Southwest Florida chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.