Spa Specials Aplenty at Inn on Fifth

Relax and unwind at the Spa on Fifth, tucked inside Naples’ Inn on Fifth, which recently unveiled a menu of cozy seasonal specials available through October.

Warming Pumpkin Spice Massage

This warm pumpkin spice massage features hot stones and the healing elements of Swedish massage techniques. This treatment is $180.

Warming Ginger Body Polish & Massage

Renew and revitalize the skin with this nourishing body treatment, boasting full-body exfoliation and an oil-infused ginger root massage. This treatment is $245.

Pumpkin Facial

This clarifying facial employs exfoliating pumpkin enzymes to reveal a smooth, hydrated, and radiant complexion. This treatment is $175.

Midweek Renewal

Enjoy 15 percent-off spa treatments from Sunday to Wednesday throughout October.

For more information and to reserve, visit innonfifth.com.