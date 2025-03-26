Spring Break at The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples

Spring break in style at The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples! The Ritz-Carlton Naples and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón will set the scene for events and experiences that will elevate Easter and spring break getaways now through April.
Easter Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
The Easter Brunch Grand Buffet returns April 20, this time under the direction of executive chef Jared Young. This lavish culinary experience offers an indulgent spread complete with live entertainment, a welcome beverage, and a special photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Brunch is $175 per adult and $75 per child.
Spring Festivities for the Whole Family
The Ritz-Carlton, Naples‘ Ritz Kids will host an array of unique activities for young guests. Created in partnership with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Ritz Kids program features a state-of-the-art Ritz Kids Room, resident naturalist, and destination-specific educational programs in fully supervised half-day and full-day camps for children ages 5-12 years. At both resorts, families can enjoy poolside interactive games.
It’s not spring break without a day at the pool! At The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, enjoy the Reservoir Waterpark, featuring private cabana rentals, a lazy river, waterslides, and a children’s splash zone. Guests can also play championship golf on two Greg Norman-designed courses or take tennis lessons at The Mouratoglou Tennis Center with tennis legend Patrick Mouratoglou.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/rswrz-the-ritz-carlton-naples.
