Spring Garden Cocktail Recipe

While March is best known for holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day and International Women’s Day, it is also a month of transitions. With our coldest days behind us, the vernal equinox (March 19) signals the arrival of spring, bringing with it a sense of rejuvenation and encouraging us to embark on new beginnings.

In Chinese medicine, spring is associated with the element of wood and the organ system of the liver. During this time, Ayurvedic principles emphasize earth and water elements and reducing any accumulated toxins from the winter months. Both systems acknowledge the importance of adjusting lifestyle and wellness practices to align with the changing seasons, such as incorporating warming and stimulating herbs into your diet to promote balance and support the body’s natural detoxification processes.

In the spirit of March, this cocktail celebrates springtime with fresh herbs and notes of apple.

Spring Garden

Ingredients

2 oz. Irish whiskey

1 oz. fresh apple and cilantro juice (recipe below)

1 / 2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 / 2 oz. honey syrup or simple syrup (made using a 1:1 ratio of water to sweetener)

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled glass and enjoy.

Apple and Cilantro Juice Ingredients

1 / 4 cup cilantro

2 Granny Smith apples, quartered

1-inch knob ginger (optional)

Add all ingredients to a juicer and process.