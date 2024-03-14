Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Around Naples

Head to this tropical dining hotspot for St. Patrick’s Day staples, served with a twist. Feast on Guinness-braised corned beef, cooked for 18 hours and served with caraway-roasted cabbage, parsley butter red potatoes, baby carrots, and whole grain mustard horseradish aioli. For another classic dish, savor the restaurant’s elevated take on fish and chips, made with stout beer-battered Icelandic cod and complemented by malt vinegar tartar, french fries, pineapple slaw, and lemon.

An outdoor St. Patrick’s Day bash awaits at this Victoria Square resto. Kicking off at 11 a.m., guests are invited to indulge in green eggs and ham for brunch and corned beef dinner, all while sipping Guinness on special. Live music and rolling raffles will keep the party going.

The Local’s annual St. Patrick’s Day traditions are alive and well. For lunch, enjoy a classic corned beef, cabbage, and zesty mustard sandwich. The theme continues through dinner, where corned beef hash, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and traditional Irish soda bread rule the menu. For reservations, call 239-596-FARM.