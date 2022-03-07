Steak Out at Lamoraga

“More consumers are moving toward plant-based foods,” says Lamoraga owner Tom Nutten. His restaurant has offered four-course vegan dinners monthly for the last three years and has a minimum of five vegan dishes on the regular menu. “This dish fits in with our Mediterranean fusion concept, and it has both a lot of visual appeal and a great deal of flavor,” he says. To make this veggie entrée, the chef cuts a head of cauliflower into steaks and briefly steams them. Then they are grilled to order and garnished with a green tahini-herb sauce and sautéed bok choy. “It’s not really about a meatless lifestyle,” says Nutten. “It’s just fun to see a table with carnivores, pescatarians, and vegans all sitting together and having a great meal.”