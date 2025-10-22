At Home with The Solomon Family

Art and accessories, bold draperies, and new and vintage furniture—all served on a platter of dark wood floors—provide a feast for the senses in the beautifully proportioned and defined rooms of the Solomon home. A mix and match of antiques and family heirlooms, such as an oriental chest that once lived in dad Anthony’s childhood bedroom, are perfectly placed throughout the nearly 4,000-square-foot home. Every room contains artwork—collected from years of travels and visits to art fairs—meaningful to the family. “We have more art than we can hang on the walls,” says mom Ashley.

When asked if they like their home, children Aidan and Margot Jude (MJ) quickly respond with, “We love it.” When they visit, MJ’s friends think she lives in a museum and are afraid to touch. But they needn’t be, for as Ashley explains, “This is the way we live; this is as perfect as you will ever see it.”

Anthony is the president and owner of the Ronto Group, a land and condominium developer in South Florida responsible for such completed projects as Naples Square, Seaglass at Bonita Bay, Eleven Eleven Central, TwinEagles, and Hideway Beach. The company was founded by Anthony’s father in 1967 in Toronto, Canada, and this year celebrates 50 years of business in Florida. Current projects include Encore Naples Square, Rosewood Residences Naples, Rosewood Residences at Lido Key, and Infinity at The Colony.

Anthony joined the family firm in 2005, shortly after completing college in Canada, the country of his birth. Ashley, also from Canada, moved south around the same time. Their children were both born in Naples. MJ is a junior at Naples High School, and Aidan attends University of Florida, where he is studying business administration.

The family purchased their California Mission–style home—with a white stucco exterior and a red-tile roof—in 2015. Designed by Stofft Cooney Architects and built by BCB Homes in 2006, it is situated on a large lot with western exposure in the coveted and centrally located Coquina Sands neighborhood.

After a floor-to-ceiling renovation—adding millwork to the living room ceiling, new flooring, and a glass-enclosed wall for their extensive wine collection—Ashley, herself a qualified interior designer, set out to find someone she might collaborate with to realize the bold sensibility she was craving.

In direct contrast to the prevailing trend for lighter and brighter palettes that dominate contemporary home decor, especially in coastal towns, Ashley wanted striking colors, patterns, and textural juxtaposition. “I think it was a reaction to the monochromatic and unadorned spaces I had been living in since moving to Southwest Florida,” she remarks.

Her search led to Miami-based interior designer, Alex Alonso, the founder and creative principal of Mr. Alex Tate Interior Design. “Our studio is known for creating eclectic, layered looks,” explains Alonso. As the family already owned a great mix of collectibles and antiques, Alonso says he saw possibility. “I like immersive rooms, with lots of history and details.”

Collaboration in design is, for Alonso, indispensable. He believes design is successful when well-grounded in partnership. Although Naples was outside of his jurisdiction (most of his work is currently done in Los Angeles), he happily agreed to partner on the project, abiding by his design mission to create fearlessly. He and his team provided the perfect sounding board for Ashley.

The project took time. “We wanted to get it right,” explains Alonso. He remembers Ashley envisioned a swanky look in the living room—like that seen in the lobby of an exquisite boutique hotel. The team pulled it together utilizing the vintage piano Ashley purchased from the home’s previous owners. A showcase bar made of a rosy-pink marble, a small sitting area, and a stunning chandelier of brass and parchment paper hanging from the high ceiling add to the drama.

Elsewhere in the home, the multifarious look continues. There is an antique art deco–style armoire that sits in the hallway across from the formal dining room; an irregular shaped, funky upholstered breakfast nook in the kitchen; a black-walled guest bathroom; wallpaper on the ceiling of the dining room; and tile laid in wall insets.

Although their home’s interior is full and busy (mirroring the lives the family members lead), it provides a cozy sanctuary. It is a welcoming place where family and friends gather to celebrate the major Jewish holidays and where kids are free to visit, relax, and enjoy, providing all the comforts that a good home should.