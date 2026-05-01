Stun in Spring Fashion

Pleated jersey dress ($995), runway chain slingbacks ($450), Tory Burch

Dress ($5,450), mules ($1,500), Chanel

Blouse ($4,000), pants ($3,500), Chanel; Ayla suede flats ($895), Jimmy Choo.

Cropped bomber jacket ($3,550), Louis Vuitton

Dress ($2,800), mini clutch ($1,650), Ferragamo; Mia top ($120), Incline bottoms ($100), Jade Swim.

Naiad silk georgette embroidered dress ($3,200), Aura earrings ($330), La DoubleJ; Ayla suede flats ($895), Jimmy Choo.

Jacket ($5,500), shirt (price upon request), skirt ($7,700), shoes ($1,290), bag ($4,500), Prada

Swimming top ($750), swimming trunks ($700), bag ($6,200), Chanel; sunglasses ($500), Dior.

The Classic One-Piece ($485), Johanna Ortiz; reversible silk twill foulard scarf ($420), La DoubleJ; earrings ($1,400), necklace ($2,800), Chanel; natural and light gold woven raffia mini beach tote bag with fringe ($1,095), Jimmy Choo.

Sienna one-piece bathing suit ($200), Jade Swim

Story Credits:

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at Nautilus 220, luxe waterfront residences in Lake Park

Fashion editor: Zlata Kotmina

Model: Elizabeth Lake, Ford Models

Hair and makeup artist: Gina Simone, using Artistboxxx

Photography assistant: Nico Pancorvo

Special thanks to Nautilus 220