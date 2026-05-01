Stun in Spring Fashion

Pleated jersey dress ($995), runway chain slingbacks ($450), Tory Burch
Dress ($5,450), mules ($1,500), Chanel
Blouse ($4,000), pants ($3,500), Chanel; Ayla suede flats ($895), Jimmy Choo.
Cropped bomber jacket ($3,550), Louis Vuitton
Dress ($2,800), mini clutch ($1,650), Ferragamo; Mia top ($120), Incline bottoms ($100), Jade Swim.
Naiad silk georgette embroidered dress ($3,200), Aura earrings ($330), La DoubleJ; Ayla suede flats ($895), Jimmy Choo.
Jacket ($5,500), shirt (price upon request), skirt ($7,700), shoes ($1,290), bag ($4,500), Prada
Swimming top ($750), swimming trunks ($700), bag ($6,200), Chanel; sunglasses ($500), Dior.
The Classic One-Piece ($485), Johanna Ortiz; reversible silk twill foulard scarf ($420), La DoubleJ; earrings ($1,400), necklace ($2,800), Chanel; natural and light gold woven raffia mini beach tote bag with fringe ($1,095), Jimmy Choo.
Sienna one-piece bathing suit ($200), Jade Swim
Story Credits:
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at Nautilus 220, luxe waterfront residences in Lake Park
Fashion editor: Zlata Kotmina
Model: Elizabeth Lake, Ford Models
Hair and makeup artist: Gina Simone, using Artistboxxx
Photography assistant: Nico Pancorvo
Special thanks to Nautilus 220
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