Succulent Shellfish

Sails Restaurant’s Lobster Arugula Salad
Executive Chef Darren Veilleux
This recipe from Naples’ pre-eminent seafood restaurant is refreshing at any time of year.
For the vinaigrette:
- 2 cups Smoked Strawberries
- ½ oz. honey
- 3 oz Mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine)
- 1 oz. Minus-8 Vinegar
- 3 oz. white soy
- 0.4 oz. Meyer Lemon Juice
- 2 oz. Champagne vinegar
- 12.7 oz. grapeseed oil
- ¼ tsp. salt
METHOD:
Add all ingredients except the grapeseed oil to a mixer and mix on high speed until a smooth purée. Slowly emulsify the grapeseed oil until the oil becomes homogeneous with the strawberry purée.
For the honey-glazed root vegetables:
- 2 each baby turnips
- 2 each red radish
- 0.4 oz. Greek yogurt
- 1 sprig thyme
- 4 oz. honey
- 0.4 oz. Greek EVOO
- 1/4 tsp. salt
METHOD:
Quarter the radishes and turnips and toss in a bowl with all ingredients. Bake in a convection oven at 400 until tender. Let cool.
