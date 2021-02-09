Succulent Shellfish

Sails Restaurant’s Lobster Arugula Salad

Executive Chef Darren Veilleux

This recipe from Naples’ pre-eminent seafood restaurant is refreshing at any time of year.

For the vinaigrette:

2 cups Smoked Strawberries

½ oz. honey

3 oz Mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine)

1 oz. Minus-8 Vinegar

3 oz. white soy

0.4 oz. Meyer Lemon Juice

2 oz. Champagne vinegar

12.7 oz. grapeseed oil

¼ tsp. salt

METHOD:

Add all ingredients except the grapeseed oil to a mixer and mix on high speed until a smooth purée. Slowly emulsify the grapeseed oil until the oil becomes homogeneous with the strawberry purée.

For the honey-glazed root vegetables:

2 each baby turnips

2 each red radish

0.4 oz. Greek yogurt

1 sprig thyme

4 oz. honey

0.4 oz. Greek EVOO

1/4 tsp. salt

METHOD:

Quarter the radishes and turnips and toss in a bowl with all ingredients. Bake in a convection oven at 400 until tender. Let cool.