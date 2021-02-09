Succulent Shellfish

Recreate Sails’ Lobster Salad at home

By
-

Photo-Lobster-ArugulaSails Restaurant’s Lobster Arugula Salad

Executive Chef Darren Veilleux

This recipe from Naples’ pre-eminent seafood restaurant is refreshing at any time of year.

For the vinaigrette:

  • 2 cups Smoked Strawberries
  • ½ oz. honey
  • 3 oz Mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine)
  • 1 oz. Minus-8 Vinegar
  • 3 oz. white soy
  • 0.4 oz. Meyer Lemon Juice
  • 2 oz. Champagne vinegar
  • 12.7 oz. grapeseed oil
  • ¼ tsp. salt

METHOD:

Add all ingredients except the grapeseed oil to a mixer and mix on high speed until a smooth purée. Slowly emulsify the grapeseed oil until the oil becomes homogeneous with the strawberry purée.

For the honey-glazed root vegetables:

  • 2 each baby turnips
  • 2 each red radish
  • 0.4 oz. Greek yogurt
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • 4 oz. honey
  • 0.4 oz. Greek EVOO
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

METHOD:

Quarter the radishes and turnips and toss in a bowl with all ingredients. Bake in a convection oven at 400 until tender. Let cool.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR