Summer Beer Fest Returns

Fort Myers Brewing Company is kicking off the hottest season of the year with its annual Summer Beer Fest June 23-26, a four-day summer bash featuring live music, food trucks, and more than 50 specialty beers. A wide selection of locally brewed ales, stouts, and lagers are on tap throughout the weekend, including a signature Summer Beer Fest Rice Lager that’s light, crisp, and refreshing—the perfect companion to curb summer heat.

Food truck rallies will feature eats from popular trucks such as The Nosh Truck, Wicked Streatery, Kings Tacos & Burritos, Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza, Mambo, and Mobstah Lobstah. Nine live performances will take place featuring The Yabo Brothers, Hat Trick, Ralph Curtis, and more.

The brewery is also releasing limited-edition Summer Beer Fest swag, including commemorative glasses and T-shirts, available for purchase in the taproom.

Festivities will be held at Fort Myers Brewing Company (12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28) in Fort Myers. For more information, click here or call (239) 313-6576. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as seats tend to fill up quickly.

The schedule for the 2022 Summer Beer Fest includes:

Thursday, June 23 (2 to 10 p.m.)

Food Trucks: 3D BBQ, Cositas Gourmet, Easy Cheesy, The Nosh Truck

Live Music: Steel Drums (4 p.m.), The Freecoasters (7 p.m.)

Friday, June 24 (2 to 11 p.m.)

Food trucks: King’s Tacos & Burritos, Mobstah Lobstah, Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza, Wicked Streatery

Live music: Matt Walden (4 p.m.), The Yabo Brothers (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 25 (12 to 11 p.m.)

Main event: More than 50 specialty beers rotating throughout the day

Food trucks: Don’t Give Up, King’s Tacos & Burritos, Mambo, Mobstah Lobstah, Wicked Streatery

Live music: Comin’ Home The Band (noon), Steel Drums (4 p.m.), Hat Trick (7 p.m.)

Sunday, June 26 (12 to 8 p.m.)